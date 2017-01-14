Dad Sues Monster Energy Drink For Death Of 19-Year-Old Son

||

One father is suing Monster Energy Drink for the death of his 19-year-old son, Dustin Hood, according to a report from TMZ.

Back in 2015, Hood drank almost three and a half of the 24-ounce cans of the widely popular energy drink in a 24-hour period. But after finishing the fourth can, he collapsed and passed out face first onto a concrete basketball court, according to documents from the lawsuit. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but died a short time after his arrival.

Hood died of cardiac arrhythmia that was triggered by a caffeine overload, aka an “acute consumption” of Monster Energy Drink, according to the lawsuit. “The suit claims 3 1/2 cans of Monster has the equivalent caffeine content of 14, 12 ounce cans of Coke,” according to TMZ.

The father, who filed the lawsuit, is seeking unspecified damages.

Kylie Jenner Lawsuit Holiday Lip Kit: Must-See Details

Read More:
Health,Lifestyle,News,Post Graddeath,healthy living,lawsuit,WTF News
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Erin AlexanderCOLLEGECANDY Writer
I am a UC Berkeley grad and lover of wine, cheese, travel and reality television. Feel free to contact me at erin.alexander@teamcoed.com. You can follow me on Instagram @you_feta_believe_it.
  • 10614935101348454