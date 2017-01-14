One father is suing Monster Energy Drink for the death of his 19-year-old son, Dustin Hood, according to a report from TMZ.

Back in 2015, Hood drank almost three and a half of the 24-ounce cans of the widely popular energy drink in a 24-hour period. But after finishing the fourth can, he collapsed and passed out face first onto a concrete basketball court, according to documents from the lawsuit. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but died a short time after his arrival.

Hood died of cardiac arrhythmia that was triggered by a caffeine overload, aka an “acute consumption” of Monster Energy Drink, according to the lawsuit. “The suit claims 3 1/2 cans of Monster has the equivalent caffeine content of 14, 12 ounce cans of Coke,” according to TMZ.

The father, who filed the lawsuit, is seeking unspecified damages.