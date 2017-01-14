After a tumultuous divorce process, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s marriage is officially over.

At a court hearing this Friday, for which neither Depp nor Heard was present for, a judge signed off on the documents legalizing their divorce. The actress had originally filed divorce papers to end their 15-month marriage in May 2016. The judge who signed officialized their divorce also denied a motion from Depp’s attorney to have Heard pay the actor’s legal fees, according to E! News. Heard and Depp had come to a settlement just five months prior to their divorce being finalized.

“It is a great day. All Amber wanted was a divorce and now she has it. In the words of Gerald Ford, ‘Our long national nightmare is over,'” Heard’s attorney told E! News. On the other hand, Laura Wasser told E! News, “We are all pleased to put this unpleasant chapter in Mr. Depp and his family’s lives behind them. Having his request for entry of the dissolution judgment granted today made it a particularly lucky Friday the 13th.”

Depp and Heard did not have a prenuptial agreement when they married and their split has been particularly turbulent, with Heard making abuse allegations and filing a restraining order against her former husband.

Even though their marriage is over, though, we’re not sure that the drama is.