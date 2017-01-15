Chilling new details about Kim Kardashian‘s Paris robbery have been released online.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s police interview, an hour-long interview that took place at about 4:30am, was published on Sunday by French news site Le Journal du Dimanche.

During the interview, the reality star was in a state of “severe shock” as she recounted the horrifying events of her robbery, in which she bound, gagged and held at gunpoint. “I heard a noise at the door, like footsteps, and I shouted to ask who was there, but no one answered,” said Kardashian in the leaked statement.

“Both men were hooded, one had a ski mask and he had a cap and a jacket with ‘Police’ on it,” said Kardashian in reference to the robbers. “The second man had the same ‘Police’ clothes, but did not have any ski mask. The man with the ski glasses was about 1.7m (5ft 6in), thin, black trousers, black boots. The second man, also European, was taller and he stayed with the security guard. He was around 1.8 (5ft 9ins) and was dressed in the same way as his accomplice. It was the one with the ski mask who stayed with me.”

Kim recalled that she was repeatedly asked about her enormous diamond engagement ring, given to her by husband Kanye West, and only showed the robbers the ring after being held at gunpoint. “He had gloves. He asked me where the jewels and the money was. He grabbed me and took me out to the entry hall. I was in a bathrobe, naked underneath,” she said. She went on to say, “We then went back to the bedroom and they pushed me onto the bed. And at that point they tied me up and put plastic cables and scotch tape on my hands, and then taped my mouth and my legs. They took me to my bathroom, more specifically in my bathtub.”

Kardashian also listed the items that were stolen from her during the robbery, which included:

“… two Cartier diamond bracelets, a Jacob necklace in gold with diamonds, earrings with diamonds by Loraine Schwarz, and others by Yanina. There were three gold necklaces by Jacob, little bracelets, jewels, rings. A necklace by Loraine Schwarz with diamonds, another little necklace with six diamonds underneath. Another diamond necklace with the name of my son ‘Saint’ on it. There was also a Jacob diamond cross. There were two rings in yellow gold. I think they robbed me of $5 million.”

In reality, the estimated worth of the items stolen totalled up to $10 million.

A slew of suspects have recently been placed under arrest, leaving some to speculate that there is a chance may recover some of her stolen property, including the diamond engagement ring.