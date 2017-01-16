Drag queens aren’t always relatable. Not all of us have to get dressed up in outrageous costumes or wear elaborate wigs. Certainly, not all of us can do a split or a death drop. Through the medium of the hit TV show Rupaul’s Drag Race, viewers have been able to see the people behind the paint and get to know some of their favorite queens beyond the stage and lip sync, making them relatable and endearing.

College isn’t easy and neither is being a contestant on RPDR. In fact, college students may have more in common with the queens than one might think. Check out these classic college moments with the hilarious additions of the best Drag Race moments.

When your mom says goodbye before you make your way back to school…

When you first step into your dorm room/apartment after being gone for so long…

When your 8:00 A.M. is way too damn early…

When your professor tries to actually assign you homework…

When you ace the assignment because you are smarter than your professor gives you credit for…

When you remember that you didn’t do the assigned reading over break…

When your new professor doesn’t even have the courtesy to post your grades in a timely manner…

When you have to go back to eating dining hall food after eating so much home cooking…

When you’re finally reunited with your friends after being away from them…

When you can party without having to stumble past your parents…

When you’re excited to be back, even if it can be tough…