If it weren’t for the awesome people I met at college, it would’ve been a rough go. For all the sleepless nights studying at the library, endless papers, and random hookups, you need to surround yourself with people you can vent to. For Miss COED 2017 semifinalist, Maggie Arceneaux, those are her Chi Omega sisters.

The junior at Tulane and Neuroscience major says she’s thankful for the opportunities her sorority has given her and that she’s made “forever friends.” BRB, crying.

Get to know more about Maggie below – like how freakin’ cool her mom is – and be sure to check back daily as we get to know each of our semifinalists a bit better.

Who do you look up to the most and why?

My mom for sure! She is the most independent, confident, strong, and caring woman that I know. I would not be the person I am today without her influence in my life and having her to always look up to. She always has my back and all the answers! I can only hope to be half the mother, wife, and just all together great person that my mom is!

Which organization on campus are you most passionate about and why?

Chi Omega! I am beyond thankful for all of the opportunities it presents to me, the lessons it teaches me and, most importantly, the forever friends it has given me. My college experience wouldn’t be remotely the same without it.

