The Michigan Humane Society is asking for the public’s help after they encountered a horrifying case of animal abuse.

On Tuesday night, the nonprofit organization received a call from a concerned Detroit citizen about an injured Rottweiler. When the team arrived on the scene, they found that the pup suffered lacerations to his legs and tail, and had his ears and nose cut off. They immediately rushed him to an animal hospital for treatment.

The dog, whose name is Baron, is currently being treated for severe injuries and is not available for fostering or adoption at this time. However, they hope the status changes in the near future.

“It appears that someone purposely maimed this poor dog, which has caused it a great deal of suffering,” Mark Ramos, a lead cruelty investigator for the Michigan Humane Society, said in a statement. “This kind of cruelty is unacceptable. We need to be a voice for these animals and as a community we need to speak through our strong actions to make sure this doesn’t happen again… this animal deserves justice.”

In response, the Michigan Humane Society is offering a $2,500 reward for information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or group involved in the crime. In the meantime, those looking to help can donate to the organization’s cruelty investigation team. Stay updated on Baron’s progress by following the Michigan Humane Society’s Facebook page.

The Michigan Humane Society is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the… Posted by Michigan Humane Society on Wednesday, January 18, 2017