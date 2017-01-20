Donald Trump was officially sworn in and his speech was just as loud as you’d expect. He started by saying he would take power from Washington and “give it back to the people”

Together we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come… We are transferring power from Washington DC and giving back to you, the people! This moment is your moment, it belongs to you.

This then transitioned into him detailing his first “American strategy.”

We’ve defended other nations’ borders while refusing to defend out own and spent trillions of dollars overseas while America’s infrastructure falls into decay. One by one the factories shuttered and left our shoes.. The wealth of the middle class has been ripped from their homes and redistributed all over the world – but that is the past and we are looking now only to the future.

Trump promised that he would build new roads, bridges, airports and railways all “with American hands and American labor.”

We will bring back our borders, we will bring back our wealth and we will bring back our dreams… When you open your heart to patriotism there is no room for prejudice.

He also said that we need to “think big and dream even bigger.”

The time for talk is over, now begins the hour of action. We stand at the birth of a new millennium: A new national pride will lift ourselves.. and heal our division. Whether we are black, brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots.

From there, he broached the subject of Islam, saying that “we will eradicate radical, Islamic terrorists completely from this Earth.”

We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone – we will shine, for everyone. We must speak our minds openly, debate honestly. There should be no fear. We are protected and we will always be protected. We are protected by the great men and women of our law enforcement. And most importantly we will be protected by God.

So how did people react? Well, supporters found the speech to be inspiring.

A very strong speech by @POTUS. He means it. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 20, 2017

#Inauguration i bet those protesters feel stupid . Strong Speech President Donald Trump — David Dike Ibe (@codenamemarcus) January 20, 2017

That speech…WOW!

Epic, Genuine, Strong, Honest, From the Heart for WE THE PEOPLE! 🇺🇸 So Refreshing! #Inauguration — Ⓜ️🅰️G 🅰️ TEXAN 🌪 (@jolene_carter67) January 20, 2017

Others weren’t as forgiving.

I hated #DonaldTrump #Inauguration speech. I was expecting him to communicate is such a way that would unify the nation. Sigh — The Dutty Berry Show (@duttyberryshow) January 20, 2017

