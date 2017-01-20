Attention Yeezy fans! There is now a super intellectual, in-depth college course dedicated to Kanye West. The only problem? You have to be a student at Washington University in order to enroll, not to mention we have a feeling that it’s going to fill up pretty quickly, especially after the shoutout on E! Online.

Professor Jeffrey McCune—an associate professor in the African and African-American Studies and the Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies departments—is responsible for the course, which he says will focus on the rapper’s impact on black culture. In an interview with Time, McCune explained that the class will be a a “good way to get students to connect issues of politics, race, gender, sexuality and culture.”

“I always wanted to teach a course looking at black genius and the impossibility of black genius for the American public,” said McCune of his long term plan to design the course. “We’re always thought of as maybe being articulate or smart but not really genius.” He went on to say, “Hip-hop is a way to show our creative genius. Kanye really uses hip-hop as a vehicle to display all of his talents, albeit some better than others.”

The 14-week course will include sections on “Who is Kanye West and Why Is He in the Flashing Lights?” and “Touch the Sky, When the Aspirant Turns Genius” as well as “I Love Kanye, or How Critique Slips Into Hate.” Oh, and there will even be a special lesson on Taylor Swift and how Kanye’s interruption of her speech affected his reputation.

“I knew my students had connections to Kanye. They’re always referencing his music and performances and videos and fashion,” McCune explained in the interview. “What better time than now to take seriously Kanye West as a cultural icon? I’m always interested in how he’s pushing whatever boundaries.”

