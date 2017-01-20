Malia Obama has landed an internship with one of the biggest film producers in Hollywood.

Multiple news outlets reported yesterday evening that the former First Daughter will be interning with Harvey Weinstein, an award-winning producer known for such Hollywood classics as Good Will Hunting, Pulp Fiction and many, many more. The New York Post’s Page Six first broke the news Thursday evening, although neither reps for the Weinstein Co. nor the Obama family have yet to comment.

Malia may work in the marketing or development departments, according to E! Online, and has shown an interest in the film industry as far back as 2012. The 18-year-old will most likely begin her internship in February, following the former First Family’s vacation to Palm Springs post-Inauguration, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It should come as no surprise that President Obama’s eldest daughter is taking on yet another internship in the film industry, considering that she previously interned on the New York set of Lena Dunham’s HBO series Girls and spent time on the Los Angeles set of Halle Berry’s CBS series Extant in back in 2014.

Malia is certainly keeping herself busy during her gap year before attending Harvard University this fall. You go, girl.