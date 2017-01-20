The day after Donald Trump is sworn into office, hundreds of thousands of women across the country are flying in to Washington D.C. for the Women’s March, and Southwest Airlines is all for it.

According to Refinery29, Southwest Airlines has been turning their cabins pink in a show of support for the marches on Saturday.

“I didn’t hear them say anything, but when they [turned on the lights] the whole plane recognized their intention and everyone started clapping,” says Krystal Parrish, who was on a flight from Chicago-Midway to BWI Airport yesterday.

Here’s her pic:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPdc0Klj38X/

Another woman flying to the march posted something similar:

Southwest turns on the pink lights and a loud cheer erupts. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/Ft8ukziRVk — Jennifer MOran (@jgmoran2) January 19, 2017

Others tweeted about flying alongside women who were determined to fight for their rights:

https://twitter.com/bdavis7/status/822115998853636096

Over half the SLC > PHL plane is full of #WomensMarch ladies! Love it!! 💗🇺🇸✈️ — Kate Jorgensen (@Gunrack) January 19, 2017

On a plane to NC, quite a few people are headed to DC for the #WomensMarch, I'm grateful for them. I will march in solidarity in Asheville. — Paige Madison (@FossilHistory) January 19, 2017

According to R29, this isn’t the first time Southwest has done something like this.

“Some of our aircraft are equipped with mood lighting and while this was not a companywide initiative, at times, our flight crews will adjust the lighting for a customer or group of customers traveling on their flight,” a representative for the airline said. “For instance, in October, one of our flight attendants changed the lighting to honor a breast-cancer survivor onboard their flight.”

