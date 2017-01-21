One woman underwent a complete body transformation after her ex-boyfriend insulted her, telling her that she needed to “lose some weight.”

Hayley Westoby, who had been very athletic in middle and high school, started putting on weight once she began attending college in her native Australia. After the initial weight gain, things began to spiral out of control and eventually weighed in at 260 pounds. However, the 25-year-old didn’t realize exactly how many extra pounds she had gained until her angry ex-boyfriend sent her a nasty message, according to Elite Daily.

“Before my weight had been mentioned, I hadn’t realized how much weight I’d put on. It had been a gradual thing since starting university, where I gained the ‘Fresher 10’ and then some thanks to my student diet of junk food and booze,” Westoby said. When her disgruntled ex told her to “lose some weight,” she took it to heart and worked tirelessly to get in the best shape of her life. Westoby hit the gym and completely turned around her diet in order to start shedding the weight: “I decided to set myself an achievable target of losing five kilos (about 11 pounds) and was amazed at how quickly it came off. So I kept going, educating myself on exercise and nutrition along the way.”

Westoby’s weight loss journey is well-documented on her Instagram account, which shows off her amazing bikini body, sessions at the gym and a few before and after photos.

Check out some of Hayley’s amazing fitness transformation photos from her Instagram account below. You go, girl!