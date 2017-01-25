Kerry O’Grady, a Senior U.S. Secret Service agent, is currently under investigation after she posted numerous controversial Facebook rants about Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

O’Grady, who runs Secret Service operations in Denver, told the Washington Examiner that she eventually took the posts down on Monday afternoon because she didn’t want to imply that she wouldn’t serve under the Trump administration. However, screenshots of several posts still exist.

“As a public servant for nearly 23 years, I struggle not to violate the Hatch Act,” she wrote in one post. “So I keep quiet and skirt the median. To do otherwise can be a criminal offense for those in my position. Despite the fact that I am expected to take a bullet for both sides. But this world has changed and I have changed. And I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be disaster to this country and the strong and amazing women and minorities who reside here. Hatch Act be damned. I am with Her.”



Other deleted posts infer that O’Grady was a supporter of Hillary Clinton’s. She often posted articles about Trump’s cabinet picks from more liberal news outlets and attached her own commentary. For one, she wrote, “We are moving our civil rights into a period of bigotry, misogyny and racism that this country has not tolerated for decades. Dark ages. I am horrified and dismayed beyond words.”



For those who aren’t familiar, the Hatch Act was established in 1939 to ensure that certain members of the federal government or its organizations would refrain from engaging in political activity. It was recently amended to include restrictions on social media posts.

While the Secret Service would not mention O’Grady’s case specifically, they did say in a statement that they were “aware of the postings and the agency is taking quick and appropriate action” and that “All Secret Service agents and employees are held to the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct. Any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously and swiftly investigated.”

When the Examiner article was published, O’Grady released a separate statement reaffirming her vow to protect the country.

“I serve this country with pride and I proudly diligently and fiercely protect and support the institutions and pillars of our republic established by the very same document that allows my free expression. I do so with every fiber of my being for the very reason that those institutions are in place to guarantee my right and the rights of all our citizens to voice and express our opinions and beliefs even when and especially when those values may be contrary to those of the party in power. My devotion to mission and country is only strengthened by the fact that the founders recognize the value of dissent and the freedom to assemble and voice those opposing convictions. They enshrine those rights for future generations so we avoid the path of authoritarian regimes that shackle their people with fear. I hope you understand that’s an emphatic no and I need to make sure that’s resoundingly clear and just reinforces that this job needs to done well.”

