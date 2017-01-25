The last big election got you down? Exercise your right to vote (again) in Miss COED 2017, and hopefully you’ll get the results you want this time!

Our journey to finding the coolest college girl in the nation started back in April with hundreds of contestants, but now we’re down to just 42 semifinalists. I might be biased when I say we have an awesome group of women, but TBH, they really are incredible. From future dancers to future pilots, we’ve got it all – and can’t wait to crown a winner.

Unfortunately, we can ‘t move everyone through to the finals (as much as we’d like to), so this is where you come in. From today, January 25, 2017 at 3 pm EST to February 8, 2017 at 3 pm EST, you can vote for your faves. In fact, you’ll be able to vote for multiple girls once a day. In other words, if you can’t decide between the three girls in a particular conference, vote for them all but only one time each. Make sense? Oh, and you can vote on multiple devices – laptop, tablet, mobile, etc. But before hitting the vote button, be sure to check out each girl’s profile. Not only do their profiles feature some pretty killer selfies, but there are also fun facts about the girls and their respective schools, helping you get to know each of them better.

So what are you waiting for?! It only takes a second to vote, and each of these young ladies are truly deserving. Their fate – and tons of ridiculously cool prizes – are in your hands, so choose wisely. No pressure.

Who’s reppin’ your school?! Click on your favorite to vote.



You may vote for multiple girls once a day. Share the love. We could use it these days, TBH.

1. Abbie Edwards – West Virginia University

2. Abigail Patricy – Bowling Green State University

3. Abigail Rubemeyer – George Mason University

4. Alison Mong – Old Dominion University

5. Ashley Williams – Creighton University

6. Ashton Waller – Florida State University

7. Brittany Love – University of Kentucky

8. Brittany Pierson – University of Alabama

9. Caitlin Causey – Texas A&M, Corpus Christi

10. Caitlin Hopkins – Georgia Southern University

11. Cara DeLuca – University of Connecticut

12. Carly Tennes – New York University

13. Christa Widjaja – Texas Tech University

14. Cloie Luo – University of Louisiana at Lafayette

15. Emily Carlson – University of Texas at Arlington

16. Erika Luksch – University at Buffalo

17. Erin Everett – University of Denver

18. Fallon Williams – University of Southern California

19. Gillian Reed – University of Southern Indiana

20. Heather Trost – Michigan State University

21. Heidi Hoback – Virginia Tech

22. Jocelyn McNeany – University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

23. Jordan Summerfield – Western Kentucky University

24. Katherine Kamenjarin – Southern Illinois University

25. Keelie Brydson – Texas A&M University

26. Kelsey Stone – California State University, Fullerton

27. Kristiana Eredia – Grand Canyon University

28. Lexy Milliken – University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

29. Lina Sabbah – University of Kansas

30. Maggie Arceneaux – Tulane University

31. Marissa Rockenbach – University of Minnesota

32. Molly Winker – University of Utah

33. Mycayla O’Bryan – University of New Mexico

34. Nicole Linan – University of Nevada, Reno

35. Nikoletta Pappas – Florida Gulf Coast University

36. Olivia Penna – Colorado State University

37. Olivia Pollock – Pennsylvania College of Technology

38. Savannah Cyrus – Marshall University

39. Sheridan Godfrey – University of Colorado, Boulder

40. Tatum Cabot – University of Memphis

41. Taylor Kiechle – University of Rhode Island

42. Victoria Niles – Western Michigan University

Click “Info” on the lower lefthand corner of the gallery for – you guessed it – additional info on the contestants!

VIEW GALLERY