The Women’s March took place all around the world, with over two million people participating and using their voices on January 21. People of all different genders, sexualities and ethnicities marched for the rights of women everywhere, as well as the civil rights of so many other populations, all protesting the newly inaugurated President Donald Trump.

Since taking office January 20, Trump has already ignored the public in favor of pushing his own policies. He has already started working towards repealing the Affordable Care Act, decided to move forward with the Dakota and Keystone pipelines even though President Obama rejected them, put a Global Gag rule on abortions and got rid of planned mortgage cuts. These decisions have all happened in the first five days of his presidency.

For those interested in continuing the fight against Donald Trump’s oppressive policies and don’t know where to start, here is a list of ways to make your voice heard and to continue the protest.

1. Women’s March on Washington: 10 Actions, 100 Days

Unable to make it to the actual march? No stress, you can still participate in their next activist efforts. Over the course of the next 100 days, the Women’s March website will post 10 different ways to raise your voice. The first action posted is sending post cards to your senator about any matters that you are concerned about. The website provides printable templates for you to use or that you can use your own. Check out #WhyIMarch to get some inspiration for what to write.

2. Stand with Standing Rock: #NODAPL

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has not stopped fighting the creation of the Dakota Access or Keystone oil pipelines and they continue to need support. While protestors are more than welcome, it is understandable that not everyone can just get up and go to North Dakota. That’s why StandWithStandingRock has set up a way to write letters online to the Army Corps in support of the Sioux Tribe. There is also a tab to donate on their website as well.

3. Countable

Did you know you can easily call your lawmakers from the Countable app? pic.twitter.com/LfxWvfk5yT — Countable (@countable) January 25, 2017

Available online and in app form, Countable allows you to make a difference from your screen. You can create video messages to send to congressmen, senators and even President Trump. Countable provides information on different bills, political figures and current issues. This is a free and easy way to keep up to date with what is happening in the government.

4. Stand with Planned Parenthood

We will not allow attacks on our health, rights or communities. Sign on to say you #StandWithPP: https://t.co/6R6y8aObqf #IStandWithPP pic.twitter.com/PwP4aIuyL7 — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) January 23, 2017

Whether you personally support abortion or not, it’s important to realize that Planned Parenthood does so much more than abortion procedures. Planned Parenthood provides safe, affordable healthcare for people of all genders and is the nation’s largest provider of sex education. There are so many ways to help out. If you take a look at their website, you can change your profile picture with a filter showing support for the organization, sign up to receive texts to keep updated on the fight and of course, donate.

5. Black Lives Matter Movement

No matter what your race is, the Black Lives Matter movement could use your support. The BLM movement is often targeted by the media as a violent, anti-white movement. BLM is an intersectional-feminist movement that believes in fighting the systematic injustices against people of color and gaining true legal and social equality for everyone. Reach out to your local chapter via their website to see how you can help. You can also use #BlackLivesMatter on social media to show your support and if you do happen to be white, use your privilege to help out.