If you’ve ever seen any episodes of The Mindy Project, then you know that the wardrobe department is out of this world. But while Dr. Mindy Lahiri’s outfits are constantly poppin’, her hair and makeup are always equally impressive.

Her staples are blush, pink and nude toned lip colors and dark upper eyelids. The colors vary depending on what extravagant outfit she’s wearing, but you can safely assume her makeup contains at least one of those products. No matter the color, Dr. Lahiri is always flawless.

Replicating Dr. Lahiri’s looks isn’t as difficult as juggling her day job as an OBGYN with having a young child and dating a myriad of New York men. It’s as simple as checking out this product guide of the best beauty buys to replicate her looks. Let’s just call it The Makeup Project.

