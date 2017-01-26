Emma Krenzer, a 19-year-old student from Nebraska Wesleyan University, turned her sexual assault into art for a school project. After taking a nude photo of her friend and printing out a life-size copy of it, she covered the photo with finger paint and provided a key for what each color meant. It quickly went viral after sharing the final product on social.
“I made this project largely for myself to actually visualize the lasting impact that touch can have on an individual,” she told Buzzfeed News, explaining that the project was “depicting touches from different people in [her] life.”
“I thought about what was true for myself, and also, what I perceived to be commonly true for people in general, when I mapped out these touches,” she added.
As you can see in the photos below, each color stands for a different kind of touch from a different person, including her parents, her friends, and “someone [she] told no.”
Krenzer finished the project the night she got back from the Women’s March in Washington D.C. She posted the photos to her Twitter account with a caption that read, “The prompt for this project was to create some sort of map. I created a map of human touch on another humans [sic] body and it’s [sic] lasting impact.”
The response she got was incredible.
“Some people told me they burst into tears after viewing the piece and others thanked me repeatedly for creating it. I really don’t have the words to describe how it makes me feel,” the artist said. “I think openness and vulnerability of it is allowing other people people to make themselves open and vulnerable as well.”
Krenzer has since planned to make a larger series inspired by her initial piece.
“I just really like working large scale with the human body and expressing important messages about it,” she said.
