Have you ever wondered how the magic of Lush’s famous bath bombs happens? Admit it.

As if the whole world didn’t love Lush enough already, they’re kind enough to give us a glimpse into how some of our favorite luxurious bathtime products are made. Surprisingly enough, the production process is actually really fascinating.

Do I feel VIP for this treatment? Yes. Almost as VIP as if I were using an actual bath bomb.

It’s no secret that Lush promises their customers receive products that are both fresh and handmade as well as vegetarian and ethical. Their mission for responsible products and a mindful production process is clearly stated on their website.

Lush showcases the actual creation of their products on their YouTube channel and it provides Lush-fans with a cool sense of knowing exactly where the bombs, bubbles and scrubs that they’re buying come from. Here are some of our faves.

Unicorn Horn Bubble Bar

Talk about pretty! The Unicorn Horn Bubble Bar includes ingredients like lavender, ylang ylang and neroli to keep you zen.

Whoosh Shower Jelly

Are you a fan of the Woosh Shower Jelly? Do you wonder how they could possibly create something so perfect? We’re lucky that they give us the answer.

Ocean Salt Face & Body Scrub

Yes, believe it or not, the sea salt in the Ocean Salt Face and Body Scrub is actually mixed in by hand.

Love You, Love You Lots Soap

With Valentine’s Day coming up, it’s the perfect time to buy your boo the Love You, Love You Lots soap… and figure out exactly how it’s made.

Cup O’ Coffee Face & Body Mask

If one cup of coffee in the morning isn’t enough for you, add this product to your beauty routine. Just like you, they brew the coffee for the Cup O’ Coffee face and body mask.