The list of Instagram-famous dogs is long, but Kuma may be our new favorite star.

The half Pekingese, half Shih Tzu gained attention online for elaborate hairstyles we can’t even do on ourselves. With more than 37,000 followers, viewers have 800+ posts of the adorable dog’s hairstyles to go through, and trust me — you’re going to want to go through all of them. From pigtails similar to the great Baby Spice, to masterful top knots, to casual braids, Kuma is rocking every style she can.

Clearly Kuma took a word of advice from Beyonce and is trying to slay all day. She has much better hair than all of us combined, and clearly she’s cute AF, so her Instagram is a recipe for greatness.



Check out her adorable photos below and follow Kuma on Instagram for more hair inspo (or just a daily dose of cuteness).

