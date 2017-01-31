Adam M. Wright, a missing 21-year-old student at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, was found dead by police early this morning.

Wright was last seen just after midnight on his college campus last night, January 30. The student’s body was found at 10 A.M. Tuesday on the bank of the Connecticut River, but officials have not yet released information about a possible cause of death. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week and police are continuing to investigate.

“Adam, a government major, will be remembered as a quiet soul and a good friend… He was known for his leadership as president of the International Business Council, a student organization at the Dickey Center,” President Phil Hanlon said in an email sent to students Tuesday. “Adam was a loyal Beta Alpha Omega fraternity brother and a member of the Dartmouth Humanitarian Engineering group.”

Hanlon added that counselors would be available to students from 4-6 p.m. at One Wheelock on campus. According to Necn, 24-hour assistance is also available by calling 603-646-4000.

“We have been in touch with Adam’s family to share our most sincere sympathies during this time of tragic loss… Our thoughts are with Adam’s family and friends at this time of great sadness,” Hanlon said.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.