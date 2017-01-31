Ever since Donald Trump announced his latest executive order, which was created to ban immigrants from nine countries in the Middle East, protests have taken place in airports and city centers around the nation. Lawyers have taken to sitting in JFK, helping those who are being detained due to the new ban, donating their services to those in need. People have lined the terminals with signs of love and support for those arriving from the Middle East and cheered on their arrivals with enthusiasm.

Everyday citizens aren’t the only ones who are speaking out against Trump’s order. Numerous celebrities have joined in the crowds and raised their voices in protest as well. Though some stars couldn’t physically go to the airports, they have taken to social media in order to raise money to support the ACLU, the organization that was able to succeed in temporarily stopping the ban in Boston. Here are 10 celebrities who have really stepped up against the #MuslimBan.

1. & 2. Jack Falahee and Alfred Enoch

Two of the stars from How to Get Away with Murder took to LAX to give pizza out to the fellow protesters. Falahee has been very vocal on Twitter about his support for human rights and fighting against the Trump administration. Both men also participated in the Women’s March earlier this month.

3. James Corden

James Corden opened his show for The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday night with a video statement against the immigration restrictions. A clearly emotional Corden showed his experience as he arrived at LAX and boarded his flight. The message at the end of the clip expressed the somber, thoughtful mood that Corden expressed throughout the video. Corden also pledged his support for the protests happening all over the world, particularly in Britain.

4. America Ferrera

Protest happening at LAX (& airports around the country)! Let's stand up 4 one another LA! #NoBanNoWall #RefugeesWelcome #ImmigrantsWelcome pic.twitter.com/8jex7OSV2R — America Ferrera (@AmericaFerrera) January 28, 2017

Ugly Betty star America Ferrera is raising her voice again. After her poignant speech last week at the Women’s March, Ferrera is quickly becoming one of the most vocal celebrities against oppression. Ferrara joined the crowds at LAX and continued to post her support for those against the #MuslimBan and other executive orders.

5 & 6. Kelly McCreary and Matt McGorry

Grey’s Anatomy star Kelly McCreary joined another member of the How to Get Away With Murder cast, Matt McGorry, in the protest at LAX. McCreary recently tweeted support for the #DeleteUber boycott that started on Saturday night as well as expressing her ardent support of the Women’s March.

7. Charlie Carver

Best known for his role on Teen Wolf, Charlie Carver met up with members of the How to Get Away with Murder and Grey’s Anatomy casts at the LAX protest. Having come out last year, Carver has been raising his voice for the LGBTQ community on social media and is not afraid to share his opinions and critiques of Trump’s administration.

8. Julia Louis-Dreyfus

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TK0cB-4VSmI

Award-winning actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus used the time for her SAG award acceptance speech to call out the ban. Like Meryl Streep before her, Louis-Dreyfus felt that raising awareness about Trump’s actions was significantly more important than the award she won. Louis-Dreyfus talked about how personal the ban felt to her, as her father was an immigrant who escaped from France during Nazi occupation.

9. Sia

help our queer & immigrant friends. send me your donation receipts for the @aclu & I will match up to $100K https://t.co/P9zVRH0WH0 #RESIST — sia (@Sia) January 28, 2017

Sia took to social media to advocate against the executive order. Sia pledged to donate $100,000 to the ACLU to help protect and ensure the freedom of immigrants who were affected by the ban. A vocal advocate for the LGBTQ and other discriminated against communities, Sia joined so many others in raising over $300,000 for the ACLU.

10. George Takei

One of the original Star Trek actors, George Takei has taken the opportunity to speak out about Trump’s policies throughout the entire election process, as well as to social media to spread awareness against the #MuslimBan. Takei continues to use his platform to address the oppression created by the new administration and to support the at-risk communities. Takei has talked about how the Japanese internment camps personally affected his family and how he does not ever want to see something like that happen again.

