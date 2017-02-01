According to her latest Instagram post, Beyonce is pregnant with twins. The 35-year-old singer just posted a photo of herself with a baby bump, and explained to fans that her family is “growing by two.”

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” she wrote. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for the well wishes.”

Pregnancy rumors swirled earlier this week after several celebrity news outlets claimed to have photographic evidence of the singer with a baby bump. The photo in question was eventually published on January 27, when Beyonce was featured in a new video ad for her clothing company, Ivy Park.

Wearing a navy green t-shirt and bomber jacket, it definitely looks like she’s trying to hide a bump, but the shot was angled too high for viewers to know for sure. However, when the video was taken offline several hours later, fans grew even more suspicious.



Fans have already started to freak out over the news on social media.

BITCHHHHHHHH beyonce is pregnant with twins pic.twitter.com/05vBFK5DBs — Brian (@Brianlunnn) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé is pregnant with twins and I feel the pride like I will personally be an aunt — Victoria Schulte (@VictoriaSchulte) February 1, 2017

Beyonce pregnant. 2017 is back on track to be a great year! — AYE-ren (@ahreintaylor) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé pregnant with twins omg pic.twitter.com/X92arSyCtJ — marina (@rauhlwxrld) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé Two Minutes after announcing she was pregnant on Instagram pic.twitter.com/O7vRpTCSXV — FREE 69… PERIOD (@xoShemar) February 1, 2017

Queen B is pregnant oh my god 😍 Congrats my beautiful queen @Beyonce ❤❤❤❤❤ — Dalia ✖✖ (@DallyVasquez) February 1, 2017

We have a feeling that 5-year-old Blue Ivy will be the best big sister ever.

Congrats you guys!!!!