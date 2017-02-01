Kim Kardashian is in New York City right now giving a play-by-play of EXACTLY what happened when she was robbed in Paris. She is currently in a room with the judge and attorney from the case and attempting to identify the men who broke into her private apartment last October.

The French justice system is much different from the U.S justice system. The French system allows judges in criminal cases to travel alleged victims and interview them, especially in high-profile cases such as this. The victim is not required to undergo cross-examination, meaning that Kim is willingly there with them now.

Kim brought her two children with her to NYC, but Kanye stayed home. Apparently she’s worried it would have been too stressful on him and feels she’s strong enough to handle the situation on her own. I’m sorry, but when your wife gets bound and held gunpoint, you go support her! But we all know Kanye doesn’t handle stress very well.