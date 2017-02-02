If you’re a fan of online shopping, makeup and snail mail then beauty boxes are probably for you. Subscription beauty boxes typically arrive at your door monthly, filled with any and every type of beauty product you could imagine.

These subscriptions are like a Sephora trip and Christmas morning combined. Think of buying your fave makeup, but adding the excitement of a pleasant surprise. I’ve received everything from dry conditioner, anti-wrinkling cream (Are they trying to tell me something?), top-end mascara, eyebrow gel, lipstick and brushes, plus just about any other product you could imagine. If you’re wary of subscribing, the website My Subscription Addiction does reviews and values of just about any box you could think of.

Keep in mind this journey is not for the lighthearted. If you’re not a fan of the surprise element, make sure to steer clear of the ones that offer no selection. For me, the big bonus is getting to try new products that I wouldn’t have purchased on my own. It allows you to find an affordable way to sample items that you might want to introduce into your daily routine. Here are five subscription box services that might just lead you to a new beauty routine.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BIGmtXMDf1k/?tagged=playbysephora

This is basically just deluxe samples of fancy products that you likely wouldn’t go out of your way to buy. For $10 a month, it’s not a huge commitment. The products can be pretty hit or miss. When they’re good, they’re great, but there will likely be times you’re unsure if you have any use for the items. The in-store benefits are the best parts of the box: if you’re a part of the Sephora reward program, PLAY! gives you a coupon for 50 additional points with a purchase, and they do monthly beauty insider meet-ups inside the store.

I will be obsessed with ipsy forever! It was founded by Michelle Phan, a beauty YouTube guru, so that makeup fans would be able to test out products and see what they like. Like PLAY!, it’s $10 for a month-to-month subscription. The makeup bags are decorated seasonally, and of all the subscriptions I get personally, this is the one I feel is the best. I’ve picked up a lot of favorite products through using it and it’s fun to play with colors I wouldn’t otherwise try. Not to mention just about every makeup brush I use in my daily application has come from ipsy.

If you’re weary of the beauty box concept, then the Walmart Beauty Box is a good place to start. It’s seasonal as opposed to monthly, so for $5 you get a box with products geared toward that specific season. It’s made up of drugstore products that tend to be more practical as opposed to “fun.” The perk is that they often include coupons for at least one full-size product for free from Walmart, so if you’re looking for a “sensible” box, I’d say this is the one for you.

I’m sure it comes as no surprise that Target does a beauty box as well. This is basically a step up from the Walmart box, but it is monthly and the price ranges from $7 to $10. It comes with deluxe and mini samples and varies in the different types of products. This is another box that focuses more on overall beauty as opposed to makeup specifically. This box is released monthly, so there is no subscription. Make sure you sign up for Target emails if you want to snag one before they’re sold out!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BP_IIRLDknV/?tagged=beautypie

This is a little different than a typical beauty box, but it’s better for you if you’re interested in picking the specific products you receive. If you become a member of Beauty Pie, then you get seriously discounted prices on makeup. Their website refers to the way it works as a “buyers club.” Basically, you choose when and what you’d like to buy at a significantly lower price than if you’re just doing some one-stop shopping.