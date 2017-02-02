In case you have more important things crowding your day, let us remind you that today is Groundhog Day. The one day a year where we trust an animal to tell us the weather more than a meteorologist. This year, Punxsutawney Phil came out of his hole and saw his shadow, meaning we still have six miserable weeks to go until winter calls it a day. So thanks a lot Punxsutawney Phil. Go f*ck yourself.



As the legend goes, if good old Phil sees his shadow on February 2, then we’ve got six more weeks of winter to endure. If he doesn’t, an early Spring is on its way. The annual celebration (which is a questionable term considering it’s just a bunch of people staring at a groundhog without drinking alcohol) takes place in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania and apparently draws thousands of people each year.

However, Phil’s word isn’t always good. Since 1988, Phil has been “right” 14 times and “wrong” 15 times. So fingers crossed this is just another mess-up. Honestly we can’t take another minute of cold weather, so please! Bring on the sun and beach weather Phil!