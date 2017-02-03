Mariah Carey is SO over her ex-fiancé James Packer.

The “We Belong Together” singer is getting back at the Australian billionaire, who reportedly called off their engagement “out of nowhere,” in her new music video for “I Do” featuring in YG. And no, we’re not talking about a subtle name drop or a cheeky allusion to their split, we’re talking next level revenge.

In the new music video, Carey torches the $250,00—yes, you heard that correctly—Valentino dress she was *supposed* to wear down the aisle at her Bora Bora destination wedding to Packer. The video sends a harsh and expensive message, which makes sense considering the song is the pop diva’s latest breakup anthem.

And to take her message just one step further—as if ruining insanely expensive couture wasn’t enough— Carey even shot the video at the couple’s old mansion in Calabasas, according to TMZ.

Mimi, we get the whole revenge thing and all, but did you really have to burn the dress? We saw it on Mariah’s World and that thing doesn’t only cost a quarter of a million dollars, it’s also gorgeous. But it seems like the dress, along with Mariah’s heart, is just another victim of her bad breakup.

Check out Mariah Carey’s fiery new music video for “I Don’t” featuring YG below.