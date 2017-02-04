Who knew that Grey’s Anatomy could be so… funny?

Well, two of the stars from the hit medical drama, at least, showed us their comedic sides in a video parody of Beyoncé’s epic pregnancy photo shoot.

Ellen Pompeo, who just made her directorial debut by helming an episode of the hit medical drama, pretended to direct pregnant co-star Camilla Luddington as she poked fun at the maternity photo. Luddington shared the parody video on her Instagram account, which was actually directed by fellow co-star co-star and frequent Grey’s Anatomy director Debbie Allen.

“This is amazing,” says Pompeo, wearing very a directorial pair of glasses and beanie in the video below. “You are pregnant at the same time as Beyoncé,” she reminded Luddington, who pretended to be apprehensive about the flowery photo shoot. “When is that ever going to happen again, Camilla?” But things take an even funnier turn when Pompeo shouts, “Ok, veil!” A black veil is then tossed over Luddington’s head, blocking her entire face, as she continues to look uncomfortable.

In Luddington’s Instagram post paid respect to Queen Bey and captioned the video, “We can’t help but act a fool#welovebeyonce filmed and directed by @therealdebbieallen @camillaluddington@hairtheshaway #greysanatomy.” You can check out the funny parody video below.