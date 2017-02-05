Lady Gaga is about to give Real Housewives of New York‘s Bethenny Frankel—who created the wildly successful Skinny Girl brand—a run for her money!

The 30-year-old pop singer plans to launch her own brand of wine called “Grigio Girls,” which is named after a bonus track on her 2016 album, Joanne. Gaga’s company has already filed the paperwork and according to TMZ, we can expect “Grigio Girls” to produce wine, wine coolers, wine cocktails and wine punches. Like TMZ, we’re guessing that Pinot Grigio will be the brand’s flagship product (somebody page Ramona Singer!).

The song “Grigio Girls” was inspired by Gaga’s friend, Sonja, who is battling stage four cancer—basically the song talks about how Gaga and her bffs would get together, cry for Sonja and pop a few bottles of wine.

This news has hit us with all of the feels, but mostly we can’t wait to channel our inner-Amy Schumer and down a few bottles of “Grigio Girls” when the wine is officially launched.