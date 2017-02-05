Saving the planet is no easy task.

Just ask Melissa McCarthy, who tries to defend the whales, save the trees and even prevent the polar ice caps from melting in an epically funny new Super Bowl ad for the 2017 Kia Niro.

The Bridesmaids star is putting her celebrity name to good use in the commercial, in which she drives around in her eco-friendly Kia Niro and receives phone calls to go on various earth-saving missions. But just like protecting the planet in real life, these missions are no easy task. The 46-year-old actress does her best, but each volunteer task proves to be more disastrous than the next.

You can check out Melissa McCarthy’s comedic antics in the commercial when it premieres during Sunday’s Super Bowl LI telecast. Or if you can’t wait until then, you can watch the hilarious Super Bowl 2017 Kia Niro ad, aptly titled “Hero’s Journey,” below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=54&v=1dQ9a5EFZeI