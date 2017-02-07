I’m not one for football, but I did watch Lady Gaga‘s Super Bowl performance. As expected, it was lit AF. Between her bedazzled body suits, her gem-encrusted eye makeup and the incredible song changes, I actually wished I slapped on a Patriots jersey and went to watch the performance live at a bar. Seriously, if you missed it, stop what you’re doing and watch it below.

Holy sh*t, right? AMAZING! Honestly, we wouldn’t expect anything less from Lady Gaga, and we weren’t totally shocked when we found out how much money it took to create her extravagant beauty looks. According to makeup artist Sarah Tanno, who was responsible for Gaga’s killer beauty looks Sunday night, she used 23 products from Marc Jacobs Beauty. Total damage? A whopping $836.

Here’s the full breakdown:

Twinkle Pop Stick Eye Shadow in “Au Revoir 406,” $28

Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in “Blacquer 42,” $25

Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in “Violet Femme 82,” $25

About Last Night Style Eye Con No. 20 Eye Shadow Palette, $99

Style Eye Con No. 7 Plush Eye Shadow Palette in “The Tease 202,” $59

Style Eye Con No. 7 Plush Eye Shadow Palette in “The Lover 220,” $59

Magic Marc’er Precision Pen Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in “Blacquer,” $30

Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in “Pink of Me 59,” $25

Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara, $26

Feather Noir Ultra-Skinny Lash Discovering Mascara, $24

Brow Wow Defining Longwear Eyebrow Pencil in “Dark Brown 8,” $25

Brow Tamer Grooming Gel, $24

Under(cover) Perfecting Coconut Face Primer, $44

Re(marc)able Full Cover Concealer in “3 Young,” $32

Re(marc)able Full Cover Concealer in “7 bright,” $32

Genius Gel Super-Charged Oil-Free Foundation in “44 Golden Medium,” $48

Remedy Concealer Pen in “6 After Hours,” $39

Perfection Powder Featherweight Foundation in “360 Golden,” $46

#Instamarc Light Filtering Contour Powder in “Dream Filter 20,” $49

Air Blush Soft Glow Duo in “500 Lush & Libido,” $42

Lip Lock Moisture Balm, $24

Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in “Dashing 206,” $30

Enamored Hi-Shine Gloss Lip Lacquer Lipgloss in “332 Hot Hot Hot,” $28

So yeah, we need all of those products. It may take an entire year to accumulate the full collection, but it will happen eventually!

