Beta Theta Pi at Penn State has been temporarily suspended following the death of 19-year-old pledge Tim Piazza of New Jersey, according to a statement released by the Beta Theta Pi chapter on Monday afternoon.

According to the news release, an investigation into the death of the sophomore engineering student is underway.

It is believed that Tim’s death stemmed from an accidental injury sustained from a fall in the chapter house. We are working closely with our General Fraternity to determine how this happened, and are fully cooperating with police and Penn State administrators in their own investigations. While additional statements and information will be released once confirmed, our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this difficult time.

As if this situation wasn’t sad enough, Penn State police said that an ambulance was not called until nearly 12 hours after the student fell down the basement stairs. He was pronounced dead at a hospital the following day.

According to a Reddit thread on the tragedy, Tim was still conscious after the fall. However, he suffered a concussion and died after falling asleep.

The fraternity is cooperating with police as they investigate. Officials said they are retrieving surveillance camera footage from inside the house.

Tim’s older brother Michael is also a student at Penn State.

The school is providing grief counseling to students.

R.I.P. Tim.

