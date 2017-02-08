Gigi Hadid is entering the world in plastic form. The 21-year-old supermodel just got her very own Barbie doll, and unlike numerous celebrities before her, the recreation actually looks exactly like her.

“Can’t believe that’s me!!!!” she wrote in an Instagram post published last night. “Thank you for this honor #Mattel @tommyhilfiger. Can’t wait to have #BARBIE join us at the #TOMMYxGIGI show tomorrow!”

Check it out:

In case you need a closer look, Barbie’s Instagram also published a close-up of the doll. Seriously, it’s the same face.

While we’re happy that Gigi is getting the Barbie doll of her dreams, we can’t help but feel bad for Emma Watson in comparison. ICYMI, homegirl also got herself a Barbie doll for her role as Belle in the new Beauty and the Beast, except hers came equipped with an astronomically sized head more suitable for Frankenstein.

when you order an emma watson doll online but a justin bieber doll in a yellow dress & a wig arrives instead pic.twitter.com/PUQUBXyufT — bek (@rebsodie) January 7, 2017

You wine some, you lose some.