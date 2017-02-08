The outcome of the Miss COED 2017 semifinals truly came down to the wire. Each of the 42 contestants were determined to score a coveted spot in the final 14, so they pulled out all the stops. The students got their family, friends, sorority sisters, neighbors, readers, etc. to vote for them, and for some, it paid off.
Over the past two weeks, you’ve cast your votes, shared your favorites, and posted your support on social media. With your help, the top contender in each conference is moving on, and we’re excited to be one step closer to finding Miss COED 2017.
HUGE shoutout and thank you to all the semifinalists who have participated. You’re all awesome, and we were happy to have you! Don’t forget to check back in April and re-apply to show us what you’ve got.
In the meantime, all 14 finalists will be moving on to the finals beginning February 22nd, so if your favorite lost out in the semifinals, make sure it doesn’t happen again. Congrats again, ladies!
AAC
Maggie Arceneaux – Tulane University
ACC
Lexy Milliken – University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Big 10
Marissa Rockenbach – University of Minnesota
Big 12
Abbie Edwards – West Virginia University
CUSA
Alison Mong – Old Dominion University
East
Carly Tennes – New York University
MAC
Victoria Niles – Western Michigan University
MWC
Olivia Penna – Colorado State University
North
Ashley Williams – Creighton University
PAC 12
Fallon Williams – University of Southern California
SEC
Brittany Love – University of Kentucky
South
Abigail Rubemeyer – George Mason University
SunBelt
Cloie Luo – University of Louisiana at Lafayette
West
Kristiana Eredia – Grand Canyon University