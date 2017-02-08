The outcome of the Miss COED 2017 semifinals truly came down to the wire. Each of the 42 contestants were determined to score a coveted spot in the final 14, so they pulled out all the stops. The students got their family, friends, sorority sisters, neighbors, readers, etc. to vote for them, and for some, it paid off.

Over the past two weeks, you’ve cast your votes, shared your favorites, and posted your support on social media. With your help, the top contender in each conference is moving on, and we’re excited to be one step closer to finding Miss COED 2017.

HUGE shoutout and thank you to all the semifinalists who have participated. You’re all awesome, and we were happy to have you! Don’t forget to check back in April and re-apply to show us what you’ve got.

In the meantime, all 14 finalists will be moving on to the finals beginning February 22nd, so if your favorite lost out in the semifinals, make sure it doesn’t happen again. Congrats again, ladies!

AAC

Maggie Arceneaux – Tulane University

ACC

Lexy Milliken – University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Big 10

Marissa Rockenbach – University of Minnesota

Big 12

Abbie Edwards – West Virginia University

CUSA

Alison Mong – Old Dominion University

East

Carly Tennes – New York University

MAC

Victoria Niles – Western Michigan University

MWC

Olivia Penna – Colorado State University

North

Ashley Williams – Creighton University

PAC 12

Fallon Williams – University of Southern California

SEC

Brittany Love – University of Kentucky

South

Abigail Rubemeyer – George Mason University

SunBelt

Cloie Luo – University of Louisiana at Lafayette

West

Kristiana Eredia – Grand Canyon University

VIEW GALLERY