It seems it’s been lightyears since Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston were an item, but Hiddleston apparently won’t let his short-lived love drop. In case you were one of the many who assumed their relationship was a pawn for attention, Hiddleston is here to put your inquisitive mind to rest. According to the 35-year-old actor, despite not knowing who the hell he was until he dated Swift, he assures fans that their relationship was authentic.



In a recent interview with GQ, Taffy Brodesser-Akner got straight to the good stuff. Along with discussing Hiddleston’s homemade Bolognese, Brodesser-Akner questioned his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift and dug deep to find whether or not the whole thing was a sham. The short answer? It wasn’t.

“Of course it was real,” he told her before explaining the symbolism behind his “I <3 T.S.” shirt he wore on the 4th of July. From GQ:

“The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back. And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, ‘Does anyone have a T-shirt?’ And one of her friends said, ‘I’ve got this.’” The friend pulled out the “I ♥ T.S.” tank top that Taylor’s friends are contractually obligated to own. “And we all laughed about it. It was a joke.”

The writer clarifies, “So that’s his statement on the entire relationship: an explanation of the tank top. ‘It was a joke,’ he repeats. ‘Among friends.’”

Are you buying it? We’re still on the fence. I mean honestly, virtually no one knew who this guy was until he started parading around Europe with Taylor Swift on his arm. Seems fishy to me. Tell us what you think in the comments below.