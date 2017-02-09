We’ve been rooting for Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian to get back together since they first broke up a few years back, but the 33-year-old’s latest stint made us lose all hope that the two would ever romantically reunite.

In early February, a fight between Disick, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian reportedly broke out after Disick flew a girl out to Costa Rica (where the family was vacationing) without telling anyone. Considering they were filming the vacay, the family was pretty pissed that Disick brought in an outsider without asking. In response, he immediately left and flew to Miami to party it up with another model.

Thanks to the constant paparazzo, it’s clear that Disick has a lot of girls on his arm right now, but 20-year-old model Bella Banos claims she’s his number one girl.

“Scott calls me his girl and we have said ‘I love you,'” she recently told In Touch, adding that the two met through one of her exes two years ago. “Scott will call and say, “I miss you. I want to see you.” He always flies me to wherever he is. We spend so much time together.”

She continued, “At first, Scott was just my friend. But he got to know me on a different level. We’re super connected.”

Banos also explained that despite Disick having three kids with Kourtney Kardashian, she trusts him when he says they’re just friends. She also trusts that he’s not sleeping with anyone else, despite what press photos may insinuate.

“Nothing sexual has gone on between [those girls] and Scott,” she said. “Scott’s definitely not a sex addict. He wouldn’t just have sex with any girl. Scott is just drinking and having fun.”

Um… the heart wants what it wants? Check out Bella Banos’ photos below.

