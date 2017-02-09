There’s nothing worse than a man tantrum, as Justin Bieber so perfectly exemplified.

The 22-year-old singer took himself off Instagram in mid-August after fans were less than enthused about his photos with then-fling Sofia Richie. After he threatened to make his Instagram private, the animosity heightened thanks to Selena Gomez, who called him out for being the worst. Bieber hit back by accusing her of cheating on him, and a major feud ensued.

To say the whole social media debacle was a sh*t show would be an understatement. But after a nearly six-month hiatus (and that time he said Instagram is for the devil), Bieber is officially back to his old Instagram ways. On Wednesday he made his grand return by posting 14 different photos to his feed. From music recording selfies, to shirtless mirror selfies, to weirdly lit selfies, we think it’s safe to say that Bieber is back to Instagram for good… as long as we don’t piss him off again.

Check out his latest photos below. Fingers crossed he keeps the activity up. We’ve missed you, Biebs!

