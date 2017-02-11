There are so many reasons to love Ashley Graham—her amazing self-confidence, positive body image, and all-around good vibes make her a pretty much flawless human being. In case that wasn’t enough, the stunning supermodel is giving us yet another reason to add to our list with her new swimwear line, Swimsuits For All.

Swimsuits For All are not only on-trend and perfect for your next Spring Break vacation, they are inclusive of all body types and (something that’s often overlooked) every age group. The 28-year-old supermodel’s most recent Instagram, posted to her account Saturday morning, proves the fashion line’s mission statement even further.

The adorable photo, featuring Graham and a pal smiling in matching grey leopard print swimsuits, shows just how accessible her new line is for anyone and everyone. The Sport’s Illustrated covergirl even captioned the photo with these sweet words, “Twinning and winning. You can rock my new swimsuits at any age. Heroina leopard bikini available now from my new @swimsuitsforall collection! #AshleyGrahamxSwimsuitsForAll Shop link in bio.”

When choosing models to help promote the swimwear line, which is available in sizes 6-22, Graham looked for women of all ages and body types. And we’ve got to say, we really want a pair! You can check out other swimwear looks from Ashley Graham’s new all-inclusive swimwear line, Swimsuits For All, here.