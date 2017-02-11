This is so Chrissy Teigen.

Chrissy Teigen continues to win the Twitter game with her most recent (and utterly hilarious) tweet and accompanying photo. The supermodel, kitchen goddess and all-around flawless human being appears to have accidentally dyed her fingers green.

The cause?

Too much Fun Dip, naturally. Teigen turned to the Twitter-verse to seek help and answers for how to get the bright green stain off her hands, especially considering she is attending the Grammy Awards alongside her husband John Legend on Sunday, February 12. The Lip Sync Battle star tweeted out a photo of her fingers with the caption, “”I ate fun dip with my fingers last night and I’m stained and Grammys are tomorrow. I’ve tried everything please help.”

I ate fun dip with my fingers last night and I'm stained and Grammys are tomorrow. I've tried everything please help pic.twitter.com/Atr66KJcYo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 11, 2017

Some Twitter users couldn’t help but compare her to Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West) from the hit Broadway musical Wicked, while others simply recommended she dye her entire hand green. As if that wouldn’t stick out on the Grammy’s red carpet. Other users reminded Teigen that you’re “supposed to use the edible stick not your fingers.” But ever-relatable, Teigen gave this response, “I ate it first.”

While we’re hoping that Teigen can de-greenify herself just in time to hit the red carpet, we know that if anyone could pull of a green hand, it would be her. One thing we know for sure is that we’ll definitely be watching the Grammy’s pre-show tomorrow night to see the result.

Check out some of the funniest responses to Chrissy Teigen’s tweet and photo below.

Dye your whole hands green? — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) February 11, 2017

Tell everybody you Hulked out but you're only a little angry. — Linda Holmes (@lindaholmes) February 11, 2017

foamy shaving cream. It works for fake blood, it'll work for fun dip. #TipsFromPenguin — Robin Lord Taylor (@robinlordtaylor) February 11, 2017

just go full Elphaba — Nora (@biettetimmons) February 11, 2017