Dakota Johnson has quite the unexpected secret talent! And no, it has absolutely nothing to do with 50 Shades of Grey or 50 Shades Darker.

The 27-year-old actress recently shared her hidden skill on Vanity Fair’s “Secret Talent Theatre” segment and we’ve got to admit, this one shocked us just a little bit. Apparently, Johnson has a gap between her two front teeth and can fit just about anything between it. Honestly, we hardly noticed she even had a space between her teeth in the first place. But, as the shocking video below proves, Johnson is able to fit credit cards, playing cards, $1000 worth of cash(!), and much, much more in that seemingly tiny gap.

Between all the antics, Johnson takes a quick break to call out her father, well-known actor and producer Don Johnson, who happened to be on set and laugh about her ridiculous talent. We’ve got a feeling you’re having a hard time believing just how much stuff Dakotas Johnson can in her gap teeth, but rest assured, we’re telling the truth. Although we will admit, it’s something you’ve got to see to believe.

Check out the hilarious video of Dakota Johnson fitting toothpicks, playing cards and other ridiculous items in the Vanity Fair video below.