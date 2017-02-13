You should always step out of a relationship gracefully, no matter how it ended. Unfortunately not everyone shares this philosophy as one man decided to get revenge in the lowest way possible.

Christopher Spearman, a doctor and model at the age of 27, began dating model Candice Collyer. They met at a gym roughly four months before pursuing a relationship that didn’t last long. The two broke up after only two months of dating, much to Spearman’s displeasure. To get back at her, Spearman tweeted images of Collyer performing sexual acts on him.

The images were eventually taken down, but the damage was already done. Just a day after she broke up with Spearman, Collyer claims that he called her up to 40 times a day and tried using different phone numbers just to get her to answer. When the explicit images came out, Spearman made a point to call her again to laugh about it. During this time, Collyer had been grieving the deaths of her mother and former boyfriend.

In an interview with The Sun, she admits, “I was so embarrassed, I felt worthless and I didn’t want to leave the house through fear people would recognize me for something I’m not.”

She quickly took legal action against him. Spearman was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months and ordered to pay a fine as well as court fees. He was also suspended for two counts of sharing sexual images on social media.

Despite hardships, Collyer works hard to move past her internet tragedy. She now owns her own modeling agency in Hertfordshire and “has called on the police and the authorities to take revenge porn more seriously” according to DailyMail.

In an act to pick up the pieces and redeem himself, Spearman turned to his 26,000 Twitter followers and told them his story and all the mistakes he made.

He says, “Dream big, work hard, stay focused and surround yourself with good people. because believe me there are enough toxic people in the world that will hold onto anything to make sure you don’t succeed.” “We all make mistakes, we all learn from them, we all are then forced with two options, let it break us and define us or use your mistakes to make yourself a better person, a more successful person and a happier person.”

All the philosophical talk in the world couldn’t redeem you, Spearman.

The experience has taken its toll on the female model. Collyer admits, “It lost me work, and I felt like I couldn’t look my family in the eye. It’s only been over a year and I’ve only just started being able to try and move forward.”

Revenge porn is as equally a crime as sexual assault towards women is. Even though Collyer has urged authorities to take it more seriously, rape culture is becoming more and more embedded in the lives of women. Sexual assault and harassment isn’t only physical. Mental and emotional abuse are just as worthy of legal action and should never be normalized.

