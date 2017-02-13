If you live in this universe, you’ve heard of the Kardashians. If you’ve heard of the Kardashians, then you’ve heard of Scott Disick. Kourtney Kardashian’s sarcastic ex-boyfriend/pest lives a lavish life of traveling in private planes and driving really expensive foreign cars.

The burning question on everyone’s mind is, what exactly does the self-proclaimed Lord Disick actually do to make money?

Scott Disick Net Worth as of 2018: $16 million.

However, aside from his appearances on the long-running Keeping Up With The Kardashians, little is known about Scott’s finances. Until now, that is. Let’s take a look at just how The Lord keeps up appearances.

2006 – 2012

Disick has tried his hand at many entrepreneurial ventures. He released a tanning product for men called Monte Carlo and a line of menopause supplements for men called Amidren by Scott Disick. He is pretty quiet about how he’s making actual money but he has mentioned that he has “done a lot of private label manufacturing in the nutrition biz” and “raised money for startup companies,” whatever that means. In 2012, he opened a Japanese restaurant in New York, Ryu, but then quickly cut ties with it. The restaurant closed after only 191 days of business.

2013 – 2014

Disick grew up wealthy. His parents’ money was largely inherited from Jeffrey’s father, David M. Disick, a well-known attorney, businessman and author of Fractional Vacation Homes: Marketing and Sales in Challenging Times. In addition to that, Disick’s parents were New York-area real estate developers and their estimated worth upon their passing (his mother, Bonnie, died in October of 2013, and his father, Jeffrey, followed in January of 2014) was an estimated $25 million. Scott, being their only child, received it all.

2014 – 2016

On Keeping Up and its numerous spinoffs, Disick frequently referenced paid hosting gigs for clubs such as 1OAK. He has also hosted pool parties at casinos, including at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, for which he was paid $50,000. Scott is paid anywhere between $80,000 to $250,000 for one club appearance.

Present

After many year, many spinoffs and extremely high ratings, it has been reported that E! signed a $100 million contract with the Kardashian clan for a few more seasons. Of that breakdown, Scott reportedly received a very hefty $8 million sum.

Although how Scott’s income isn’t always explicitly explained, it’s safe to say that The Lord won’t be going broke anytime soon.

2018

Scott Disick had a family date night with teen girlfriend Sofia Richie and his offspring Mason and Penelope.