With the voice of an angel and the sense of humor of a teenage girl, Anna Kendrick has managed to make her way into all of our hearts. Kendrick rose to fame after Pitch Perfect blew up the box office and she has been one of Hollywood’s favorites ever since. Her musical gifts aren’t just limited to pop songs, which she proved by starring in The Last Five Years and Into the Woods. Her talent doesn’t stop there as her acting has landed her roles alongside Oscar winners like Ben Affleck and Meryl Streep.

While her movies are always on point, it’s not the characters that everyone loves Kendrick for. She has never been afraid to be herself in interviews or online. Kendrick has never censored her true thoughts on Twitter and we appreciate her for that. It’s nice to be reminded that celebrities have crazy thoughts they need to tweet just like the rest of us. Though her Twitter is always a laugh to go through, here are our top 15 Kendrick tweets.

1. When she understood how grief actually works.

My phases of grief:

Denial

Anger

Cookie dough straight from tube

Booze

Watching adorable animal vids to make sure I can still feel something — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) November 14, 2016

Cookie dough and booze are always the solutions.

2. When she said what every DC Comics fan was thinking.

Real question: What are the chances I make it through #BatmanvSuperman without blurting "You guys should kiss though." — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) March 3, 2016

We’re still surprised they didn’t (fingers crossed for Justice League).

3. When she put into words what every introvert feels.

My life would be so much easier if it wasn't for that thing…God, what is that thing called…other people. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) January 15, 2016

Imagine a world without the stress of talking to others. It’s a good thought.

4. When she proved that procrastination doesn’t end after college.

That thing where you haven't shaved your legs in a bit so you decide to wait and get a wax but then you don't do that either. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) May 20, 2015

We’ve all been there. Thank God for leggings.

5. When she made sure everyone knew how much girls actually eat.

"I don't want a whole dessert, let's just get two spoons" – Former friends of mine. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) February 12, 2015

A true friend would never ask you to split your food, let alone your dessert.

6. When she understood how texting actually works.

Yes of course I got your text – I'm just ignoring it. Don't make it weird. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) January 27, 2015

If they get mad at you for not texting back immediately then don’t text them ever again. You don’t need that stress in your life.

7. When she proved that everyone drags Kanye, even celebrities.

I'm so humble it's crazy. I'm like the Kanye West of humility. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) November 4, 2014

Making fun of Kanye will never get old. Even Kanye drags Kanye sometimes.

8. When she summed up adulthood in one tweet.

I don't think I can call myself an adult until I figure out how to use bleach in the laundry. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) July 15, 2014

Thank god for Tide pods.

9. When she has the same reaction to “Cups” as the rest of us.

"Cups" played at the Grove and my reaction was something akin to a dog hearing a vacuum cleaner. #WhyIsThisHappeningAndHowDoIMakeItStop — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) March 21, 2014

We can never look at an empty cup the same way.

10. When she understood what every hungover person truly wants.

So, there's NO existing service that rents puppies to people with hangovers? America, you have failed me. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) March 3, 2014

It’s been three years since she tweeted this and this service still doesn’t exist. Get it together America.

11. When she put into words what everyone thinks when watching HGTV.

"House Hunters" should be called "Couples Realizing They Should See Other People." — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) January 8, 2014

Nothing says love better than two people wanting to live in two completely different neighborhoods.

12. When she summed up how every college student feels during finals.

Oh hello again 4am, you whore. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) October 30, 2013

There’s nothing worse feeling than being awake when the sun goes down and comes back up.

13. When she understood the shame that everyone goes through during the holiday season.

Slot machines seem like such an obvious waste of money to me… but I bought an "ugly sweater" just for a party… so I can't really say shit. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 7, 2016

It’s totally worth it for that one night once a year guys.

14. When she hates herself just as much as we hate ourselves.

Oh God. I just realized I'm stuck with me my whole life. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) May 26, 2015

Try not to think about it too much Kendrick, that’s what we do.

15. Nothing will ever beat this tweet, ever.

Ugh – NEVER going to a Ryan Gosling movie in a theater again. Apparently masturbating in the back row is still considered "inappropriate" — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) January 14, 2013

There’s only one word to describe this tweet: iconic.