Emma Stone Boyfriends 2020: Who Is Emma Dating Now?

With her recent mega hit silver screen romance opposite Ryan Gosling in La La Land, fans were left wondering if Emma Stone has a special someone in her life. This 27-year-old singer and actress has treasured her privacy for years, and for good reason. Stone is especially protective of her privacy, always preferring to discuss her work, projects and different philanthropic opportunities.

Although the actress likes to keep her secrets close and lovers closer, she’s shared a few relationships with us before.

Teddy Geiger 2007 – 2009

Emma and Teddy started dating after they were in the movie The Rocker together. They only dated for two years. I guess it just wasn’t meant to be.

Kieran Culkin 2010 – 2011

Emma definitely has a thing for dating co-stars. Her and Kieran were in the movies Paper Man and Movie 43 together. They were already broken up by the time Movie 43 came out. The relationship didn’t even last a full year. They were only together for nine months.

Andrew Garfield 2011- 2015

Andrew and Emma’s romance started thanks to The Amazing Spiderman movie franchise. The two were love interests on screen and it followed off-screen. They dated for four years and were one of Hollywood’s favorite young couples. Even after the two broke up the rumor mill was churning that it wouldn’t be for long until they were back together.

Rumors have been circulating that she may be reconciling with her old flame Andrew Garfield again. During the 70th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), the two were seen holding hands and cuddling. According to a source from The Sun, an onlooker claimed, “As soon as Andrew finished his meal he made a beeline for her and gave her a huge hug. They chatted and laughed for at least half an hour. They looked very animated and happy to be together.”

The two have admitted that they’ve struggled with moving on after they ended their relationship in 2015.

Dave McCary 2017

Looks like Emma has moved on from Andrew, finally! Dave is a writer and segment director for Saturday Night Live. According to Page Six, The two have been secretly dating for some time. They met when Emma hosted the live-sketch show last year.

Actress Emma Stone is dating Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary whom she met in 2016.

Emma Stone is over Andrew Garfield and she is currently dating Saturday Night Live segment director Dave McCary.