Back in the day, couples couldn’t contact each other quite as easily they do now. There were no such things as texting, Facetime, or Snapchat, and calling someone over the phone was considered a luxury. Instead, people would write romantic letters and craft poetry for their lover. Nowadays, romantic gestures like these are rare and technology has taken its place. We’re looking at you Tinder.

But one woman decided to change that by immortalizing the historic love letters exchanged by her grandparents. Meghan Coomes, a 32-year-old jewelry designer, found herself feeling homesick while she traveled often for her old job in the TV industry. She wanted to bring a piece of home with her everywhere she went. She found hundreds of worn out love letters in her grandmother’s house. “The longing they had for each other is palpable when reading their words.” These were the perfect keepsakes to remember home, but how would she keep them

“The longing they had for each other is palpable when reading their words,” Coomes said. These were the perfect keepsakes to remember home, but how would she keep them intact?

This was when Coomes had the ingenious idea that she would immortalize the letters and cure her homesickness on the road by creating something new and beautiful. With her grandmother’s permission, she made copies of the letters and turned them into jewelry. Every letter was a personal and intimate reminder of Coomes’ grandmother’s love story. Coomes said, “My grandpa signed many of his letters, ‘With oceans of love and a kiss on every wave.’ She signed hers: ‘Forever Yours, Agnes,’ which inspired my business name.”

It was a perfect win-win scenario and people that heard of the vintage jewelry wanted to try it with their own personalized letters. When making the jewelry, she takes a snippet from her copy of a letter and carefully glues it onto clear glass. Then she personalizes it further with shards of glass, stones and metal pieces depending on the order. Currently her collection is primarily made up of earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings and cuff links. Coomes’ prices range from $50 to $100 with an additional fee for shipping and custom orders.

The custom orders are absolutely stunning. Many people have sent Coomes copies of old poems and letters for their lovers or family members. Coomes remembers each piece of jewelry and reveals, “A few years ago, a terminally ill teenager named Zach Sobiech wrote a song called ‘Clouds’ as a way to help his family cope with his fate. It made international news thanks to a documentary made about his story.” Coomes proceeded to turn his song into a piece of jewelry for Sobiech’s mother to wear in remembrance.

You can check out her online store here. Love story optional.