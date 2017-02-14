In the past year, the fashion and beauty industries have been giving more and more exposure to the LGBTQ community and moving away from archaic gender roles with some extremely prominent brands breaking major barriers. From CoverGirl announcing their very first CoverBoy to Maybelline debuting their first male ambassador to L’Oréal featuring its first transgender spokesperson, companies are starting to work towards erasing gender norms and we are HERE for it.

The world of high fashion recently followed suit with Vogue Paris releasing their March cover on Instagram. The stunning front page stars transgender Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio, a first in the magazine’s history.

Vogue wrote, “This month we are proud to celebrate transgender beauty and how models like Valentina Sampaio, who is posing for her first ever Vogue cover, are changing the face of fashion and deconstructing prejudice.”

Editor Emmanuelle Alt first learned of Sampaio when an assistant came across an online story about her. Once Alt scrolled through Sampaio’s Instagram, she knew she had found her cover star. This is a huge milestone for Sampaio, who has previously covered Elle Brasil and is a L’Oreal Paris ambassador.

Though it’s a step towards making progress, we’ll only know that change has been achieved when news like this is fully normalized. We can’t wait to see Sampaio’s future endeavors and which other companies will undoubtedly follow.

