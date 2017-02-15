Even though the sexual assault lawsuit filed by Kesha against Luke Gottwald aka Dr. Luke has been dropped, more and more information about the relationship between the coworkers keeps popping up. Emails sent to the singer by Gottwald in 2012 have been released, including messages in which he insinuates that other songwriters and artists don’t want to work with Kesha because of her weight. The conversation began after Gottwald said people saw Kesha going off of her all juice diet by drinking a Diet Coke and eating some turkey.

Despite what he may believe, this was not Dr. Luke’s place.

Luckily, Kesha’s manager Monica Cornia clearly did not appreciate the emails and was not going to let his comments slide.

She told Gottwald that his email caused Kesha to cry, to which he responded by saying, “We get concerned when she is breaking her diet plan.” Cornia and Gottwald emailed back and forth, Cornia continuing to defend her client against his harsh words. And to top the situation off, Gottwald shamed Kesha further by saying, “A-list songwriters and producers are reluctant to give Kesha their songs because of her weight.”

As Cornia pointed out in one of her email replies, Kesha is human and “not a machine”. She pointed out how harmful it is to attack Kesha for her weight rather than be supportive of the singer. Kesha, since then, has been open about her past struggle with bulimia and other body image issues.

“She is still a human being who has feelings and major insecurities and she is doing her very best,” Cornia replied.

In October 2016, Kesha opened up about how Gottwald pressured her to be skinny and how the pressure built up to her attempting suicide. He reportedly would call her a “fat f–king refrigerator” and other emotionally abusive terms. It was in January 2014 that Kesha entered herself into rehab due to her eating disorder. She wanted to learn how to love herself again and to save herself from the unhealthy mindset. Later when she was released, she filed the lawsuit against Gottwald, claiming that he had “sexually, physically, verbally…abused” and raped her in 2005.

The lawsuit gained public attraction as the media picked the news up. #FreeKesha trended on social media for months, including in February 2016 when Kesha was denied the right to exit out of her contract with Gottwald. Celebrities like Lady Gaga and Adele vocalized their support for the singer and took a public stance against sexual assault.

Hopefully, this development will only strengthen the movement to #FreeKesha and eliminate the unhealthy stigmas surrounding survivors of abuse and assault.