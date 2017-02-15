Red Nose Day always brings exciting new clips of your favorite actors together and this year is no different. For the first time since the movie was released in 2003, there is going to be a cast reunion for Love Actually. This holiday rom-com has brought us some of the most iconic movie scenes of the 21st century. Even Saturday Night Live still uses references from it in their skits (like Kate McKinnon as Hillary Clinton holding the giant cue cards post-election). Whether you hate or love this movie, you can instantly recognize its iconic scenes.

The cast, which is now filled with many household names, will be joining together to create a mini sequel. Confirmed cast members include Keira Knightly, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson and a few other household names. It has been over 10 years since the original film was made, so hopefully, this sketch will give us an insight into how our favorite holiday couples have been over the years. Sadly, Alan Rickman passed away in 2016 so it’s unlikely that there will be an appearance by Emma Thompson, who played his wife in the original film.

But we hope that this reunion will be enjoyable for all involved. It certainly will be interesting to see Liam Neeson reunite with Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who played his step-son. Brodie-Sangster was 13 when Love Actually came out and he is now 26 years old. The real question that everyone is wondering is whether or not Juliet (Knightly) left her husband for Mark (Andrew Lincoln)?

While we wish it was a full-length sequel, this clip is just going to be 10 minutes. It’s one of the main comedy sketches to raise money for child poverty. This clip will be released on the British Red Nose Day, March 24.