Hilary Duff’s ex-husband Mike Comrie is currently under investigation for rape after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at his home in Los Angeles. He claims the act was consensual.

According to TMZ, the woman says that she met up with the NHL player at a bar Saturday night, then went back to his condo in West Los Angeles. While there, he allegedly raped her multiple times. Immediately after, the woman (who remains anonymous) went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and had a rape kit done.

Sources close to Comrie say that he’s known the woman for a long time and admits to having sex with her, however he insists the act was completely consensual and her accusations are false. Sources also say that the incident actually included another woman (the group allegedly agreed to having a threesome), and she never filed a complaint.

According to TMZ, Comrie has yet to be questioned by police.