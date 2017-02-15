The most highly-subscribed content creator on Youtube, Felix Kjellberg, mainly known as PewDiePie, was recently dropped by Disney after the discovery of anti-Semitic imagery in his videos.

With over 53 million subscribers and an annual income of an estimated $14 million a year, Kjellberg creates a wide range of videos, including recordings of himself playing video games to “funny” skits. After gaining the most subscribers in the video sharing website’s history, his popularity on YouTube only increased and gained him even more opportunities in entertainment.

However, the 27-year-old YouTube recently posted videos depicting anti-Semitic imagery and other Nazi ideologies, immediately calling into question his support of the fascist group. One video featured signs being held by two men with the phrase “Death to all Jews” written across them and another image depicted a man dressed as Jesus saying, “Hitler did absolutely nothing wrong.” After viewers reported the videos, Disney decided to cancel and end any connections or business deals with PewDiePie.

One of the spokespeople for Maker Studios addressed the situation by saying, “Although Felix has created a following by being provocative and irreverent, he clearly went too far in this case and the resulting videos are inappropriate.” He continued, “Maker Studios has made the decision to end our affiliation with him going forward.” With this, The Walt Disney Company let PewDiePie go.

Twitter has also suspended his account after the YouTube star joked about being a member of ISIS. YouTube also announced the cancellation of season two of “Scare PewDiePie,” a YouTube Red show starring Kjellberg as he went on a series of video game-based adventures.

As for his explanation, Kjellberg mentioned in a blog post that he wanted “to clear some things up.” He wanted “to show how crazy the modern world is” by randomly searching online for something that would strike him as “absurd.” He also wanted to make it clear to everyone that he’s “in no way supporting any kind of hateful attitudes.”