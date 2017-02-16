VIEW GALLERY

Halima Aden is going places. After being the first woman to compete in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant wearing a hijab, the 19-year-old Somali-American just scored a contract with IMG and walked in Kanye West‘s Yeezy Season 5 show yesterday.



Hell to the yes. Aden donned a hijab and lush fur coat during her first strut down the catwalk. If you’re going to make your modeling debut, it might as well be during New York Fashion week at one of the most anticipated shows of the season.

Obviously, she looked amazing. Check it out:

Aden first made headlines last November after she competed in the Miss Minnesota pageant wearing a hijab and a burkini during the swim competition. She wound up making it to the semifinals. Just a few months later, she was making a name for herself in the fashion industry.

“I didn’t really have modeling in mind,” she told Business of Fashion in a recent interview. “I wanted to spread a positive message about beauty and diversity, and to show other young Muslim women that there is room for them.”

A-freaking-men.