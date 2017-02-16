VIEW GALLERY

Remember when Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were an item? My young, naive self thought they were truly the best couple on the planet and were destined to be together forever. As I grew up, I realized this sentiment couldn’t be applied to anything, and look at them now! They’ve been feuding since the Biebs took himself off Instagram a few months back, and while it looks like things have settled since then, Gomez’s new song says otherwise.

For anyone who isn’t caught up with the former couple’s extensive dating history, Gomez was most recently linked to Bella Hadid’s ex the Weeknd, who allegedly dissed Justin Bieber in his latest song. Now Gomez is taking the same route with her new track “It Ain’t Me.”

Great song, right? Now let’s go into the lyrics.

“Somewhere along the lines/ We stopped seeing eye to eye/ You were staying out all night/ And I had enough.”

Ok sure, this can be about literally anyone, but the next part is more convincing.

“No, I don’t know where you been or where you’re going/ But I know I won’t be home/ And you’ll be on your own

Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?/ Who’s gonna rock you when the sun won’t let you sleep?

Who’s waking up to drive you home when you’re drunk and all alone?/ Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?”

It ain’t me.

And then this bombshell:

“I had a dream/ We were back to seventeen/ Summer night and the liberties/ Never growing up

I’ll take with me the polaroids and the memories/ But you know I’m gonna leave behind the worst of us.”

Guys, come on — this is totally about Justin Bieber being a huge f*ck up. Despite what it looks like on Instagram, she’s clearly not forgiving her ex anytime soon. What do you think? Sound off in the comments below.